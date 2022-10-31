AfDB’s report highlights link between security, investment

The African Development Bank Group (AfDB) has published a new report examining the relationship between security, investment and development. The report titled, “The Security, Investment, and Development Nexus: A Diagnostic Assessment,” was unveiled at the African Union Policy Conference on Peace, Security and Development, in Morocco.

According to a press release, the AfDB undertook the report to provide “quantifiable evidence on the linkages between the three areas and to lay the foundation for further dialogue on financing peace and security in Africa.”

The report emphasises the need to scale-up and coordinate peace-positive investments on the continent, to free-up public and private investment into social and productive sectors, and underlines the need for both security and development as cornerstones of progress for the continent.

Making opening remarks on behalf of the African Development Bank Group head Akinwumi Adesina, Hassatou Diop N’Sele, Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer, stated: “The economic and security shocks experienced by Africa over the last few years have been devastating, both in their reach and their repercussions. If there was ever a time to reaffirm the relevance and critical role of security and its interrelation with development, that time is now.”

N’Sele, emphasised that military spending across the continent “in response to rising insecurity, is displacing valuable development budgets and undermining our efforts to attain the UN-SDGs, Agenda 2063 and the bank’s High 5 priorities.”

She expressed concern over the rising incidence of conflict and insecurity, and challenged the development community to explore innovative and coordinated solutions to address threats to the continent’s development gains and livelihoods.

The statement said that findings of the study are already informing the bank’s engagements with the African Union, member countries of the Bank Group, development partners and other key stakeholder, to explore the Security-Indexed Investment Bonds (SIIBs) initiative

