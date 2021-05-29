News

Afe Babalola calls for strong legal framework for tourism development

To ensure proper development and promotion of Nigerian tourism, legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has called for the enactment of a strong and robust legal framework, in order to realise the economic benefits of the sector.

Babalola made this call while receiving the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor of Ekiti State on Tourism Development, Ambassador Wale Ojo – Lanre and team Ekiti Tourism Development, who paid him a visit after a tour of the university. Babalola commended Dr. Kayode Fayemi’s tourism vision, saying: “We have a country which is overwhelmingly blessed with viable and humongous tourism wonders most in their pristine form. We have intelligent, resourceful and vibrant tourism practitioners and stakeholders who are frenetically strengthening themselves out to eke something from the tourism offerings. We have a world that is ready to explore Nigeria. But regrettably, we have a set of weak legislation and laws which were crafted when the tourism sector was in an analogue era.’’

He disclosed that: “One of the impediments truncating the phenomenal transition of Nigeria into a viable tourism economy is the lack of a robust and strong legal framework, which is the necessary jelly for the lubrication of a vibrant tourism economy and business in Nigeria.’’ He therefore charged both the public and private sectors operators to partner towards enacting appropriate legal framework for the sector. Ojo –Lanre in his remark disclosed that his mission to ABUAD was in furtherance of Governor Fayemi’s tourism policy of enhancing tourism potentials of the state. He commended Babalola for his numerous strides, especially in the legal profession, education and tourism.

