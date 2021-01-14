Afe Babalola: FG’s mass closure of varsities unconstitutional, disastrous

The founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), yesterday expressed dismay over the mass closure of Nigerian universities by the Federal Government due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Babalola, however, added that if schools must remain closed, the Federal Government should emulate foreign countries by paying salaries of workers in the private universities in the country.

The ABUAD founder declared the mass school closure as unconstitutional and disastrous. Babalola said such action would not only affect the standard of education, but would make the sector counterproductive and di-sastrous.

The legal icon decried the closure of private schools without prior consultation with the owners. He spoke yesterday in Ado Ekiti at a press conference, where he highlighted his views about an alleged plan by the Federal Government to shift the resumption date of universities earlier fixed for January 18.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, had in a statement stated that the January 18 date earlier set by the Federal Government for school resumption would be reviewed. Expressing dissatisfaction with the mass closure of universities, the legal icon said: “I am of the firm view that mass closure of schools is unconstitutional, disastrous and counter-productive.

“Itiscertainlyunjusttothe parents, teachers, students and proprietors of schools and also violates the rule of natural justice,” he stated. Babalola said the United States Centre for Disease Control and Prevention had put all these into consideration when it officially recommended that universities should be accorded preferential treatment under COVID-19 in terms of operations. “The USCDCP said universitiesaredifferentinterms of size, geographicallocation, structureandintheirabilities to put in place measures that will guarantee minimum risk to students and teachers in their schools, which in turn will ensure undisrupted and on-campus learning for students.

“On the contrary, universities which do not possess these facilities are within a high risk category. “I hereby strongly advise that the Federal Government should stop mass closure of schools. All schools, particularly the private universities that have the required world class health facilities and have complied with Presidential Task Force regulations, which will enable them to implement low medium risk measures ought not and should not be shut down.

“To shut them down with those which don’t have such facilities is unjust and violates the times of natural justice and therefore unconstitutional.” He said his eleven years old university had been having a smooth and uninterrupted academic calendar before the abrupt disruption by COVID-19, thereby stalling operations and closure of the university in spite of the world class facilities it paraded to prevent the spread of the lethal disease.

