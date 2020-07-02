News

Afe Babalola seeks castration of rapists

Foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti, (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, has called on the Federal Government to declare a state of emergency on rape matters.
He, however, recommended an amendment to the laws relating to rape such that the punishment for culprits of rape would not be mere imprisonment but outright castration to serve as a deterrent to others.
Babalola, who spoke in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, expressed worry on rising cases of rape in the country.
He stressed that castrating perpetrators of rape would not be said to be too much bearing in mind the physical, psychological and emotional pains they inflict on their victims and their families.
Apparently referring to a case of the 22-year old Vera Omozuwa, a 100 Level student of the University of Benin and the 19-year old Barakat Bello, a student of the Institute of Agriculture, Research & Training, Ibadan who were raped and murdered, Babalola said the society would not fold its arms and watch the alarming and worrisome situation continue unchecked.
Babalola said: “The prevalence of rape cases is not only alarming, but worrisome. It is worrisome in the sense that it is inconceivable that a male could forcefully rape someone and goes further to kill her.
“Today, we have cases where fathers rape their daughters which to me, is abnormal. We have young men raping young girls and killing them, why?
“Every concerned Nigerian is worried by the problem. You can imagine your daughter going to school and she was gang-raped. This is totally unacceptable and we should rise with one voice to fight the menace.
“In my days, when I was young, rape was unknown. There were no super rich people but there was no poverty. To me, poverty is one reason why people rape.
“An unemployed person who is also poor will find it difficult to have a lady friend or wife and when he has desire and there is no means, he can be pushed to raping a lady.”

