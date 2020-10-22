News

Afe Babalola tasks Buhari on youths’ requests

Foremost Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Aare Afe Babalola has called on the federal government and President Muhammad Buhari to find a lasting solution to the ongoing protests deployed by Nigerian youths in venting their agitations against police brutality and the poor state of the Nation.

 

Babalola in a press statement he personally signed and made available to journalists yesterday stated that the protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, otherwise known as SARS or FSARS had spread to all parts of Nigeria and beyond.

 

He called on the President to address the demands of the youths and come out with panacea instead of fruitless approach which was not the answer, Babalola explained that from the beginning of the protests, he had through press statement called on the President to go straight to the roots of problems affecting the nation and offer rightful solution.

Babalola said: “The deployment of soldiers to the streets is not the answer. The imposition of curfews is certainly not the answer.

