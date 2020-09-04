News

Afe Babalola tasks private varsities on modern curricular

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), has urged private universities in the country to key into modern curricular and attract lecturers universally in order to achieve global recognition. Besides, Babalola called on proprietors of private universities to avoid desire for immediate profit on their investments, saying investments in education would not generate immediate dividends. The ABUAD’s founder spoke yesterday on campus while receiving delegation of a two-year-old Amzan University, Kano, in Ado- Ekiti, who paid a visit to the university.

The Amzan delegation being led by Prof. Kabiru Dandago visited ABUAD to seek partnership and mentorship to be able to gain national and global recognition. While speaking, Babalola applauded the Dandago-led team for visiting his university, impressing it on Amzan Founder, Alhaji Abdulmanaf, Sarina that education was an expensive venture from which he should not expect any immediate returns on investment. Babalola said: “If you want to be an internationally recognized university, you must have students and lecturers from other countries and modern curricula that will attract international students.

“For him (Sarina) to succeed, I advise that the founder that he must be personally interested in the day-to-day running of the university while he should look for credible, selfless and honest Vice-Chancellor and Pro Chancellor to pilot the affairs of the university for him. “With Sarina’s antecedent, his interest and experience in business, it should not be difficult for him Sarina to be his (Babalola’s) ally in quality and functional education.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PENGASSAN, NUPENG begin strike tomorrow

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah

Nigerians would from the midnight of August 16, face another nationwide fuel scarcity as members of the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN), in the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources and some of its agencies, yesterday vowed to embark on an indefinite strike should the Federal Government fail to address the […]
News

India reports record daily jump of 77,266 COVID-19 infections  

Posted on Author Reporter

India reported a record daily jump of 77,266 coronavirus infections on Friday, taking its total to 3.39 million, as cases surged across the country, data from the federal health ministry showed. India has reported the highest single-day caseload in the world every day since Aug. 7, a Reuters tally showed, and is the third-most affected […]
News

Absa unlikely to declare fullyear dividend

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

One of South Africa’s major lenders, Absa, has said it is unlikely to declare a fullyear dividend after its interim profit plunged by 93 per cent amid the coronavirus crisis.   The lender, in the midst of a turnaround drive when the pandemic struck, had already warned that bad loans would blow a hole in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: