Afe Babalola tasks private varsities on modern curricular

Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola (SAN), has urged private universities in the country to key into modern curricular and attract lecturers universally in order to achieve global recognition. Besides, Babalola called on proprietors of private universities to avoid desire for immediate profit on their investments, saying investments in education would not generate immediate dividends. The ABUAD’s founder spoke yesterday on campus while receiving delegation of a two-year-old Amzan University, Kano, in Ado- Ekiti, who paid a visit to the university.

The Amzan delegation being led by Prof. Kabiru Dandago visited ABUAD to seek partnership and mentorship to be able to gain national and global recognition. While speaking, Babalola applauded the Dandago-led team for visiting his university, impressing it on Amzan Founder, Alhaji Abdulmanaf, Sarina that education was an expensive venture from which he should not expect any immediate returns on investment. Babalola said: “If you want to be an internationally recognized university, you must have students and lecturers from other countries and modern curricula that will attract international students.

“For him (Sarina) to succeed, I advise that the founder that he must be personally interested in the day-to-day running of the university while he should look for credible, selfless and honest Vice-Chancellor and Pro Chancellor to pilot the affairs of the university for him. “With Sarina’s antecedent, his interest and experience in business, it should not be difficult for him Sarina to be his (Babalola’s) ally in quality and functional education.”

