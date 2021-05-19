News

Afe Babalola to southern govs: Find ways to implement your resolutions

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Legal luminary and founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Chief Afe Babalola, yesterday called on southern governors to adopt his initiative tagged; ‘Summit of Hope’ to execute the resolutions the governors arrived at during their recent meeting in Asaba, Delta State. Babalola also advised the governors to constitute a committee that would deliberate on modalities that would be put in place to actualise the propositions in their communiqué. Seventeen southern governors from different political parties in the country came up with 12-point resolutions after their meeting in Asaba, the Delta State capital on Tuesday, May 12.

Babalola said the governors did not suggest the mode of implementation of any of the recommendations in the 12-point resolutions “Nigerians have been met with numerous ideas and suggestions without suggesting how to implement them thereby rendering such resolutions worthless. Ideas rule the world, but it’s only those who translate them into reality that change the world,” he said. The legal icon in an open letter to the southern governors, which was made available to newsmen in Ado Ekiti, called on the governors to hold either a physical or virtual meeting to discuss the implementation strategy of their resolutions. “For instance, the governors should direct their respective Houses of Assembly to enact laws banning open grazing. After all, under the Land Use Decree, the land is vested in the governors.

“On the issue of dialogue/ conference, which the presidency had foreclosed, as a viable option, I urge the governors to support the “Summit of Hope,” which was hailed by over 21 Obas and over 500 people present at the Bar Lecture on May 4, 2021. The highly respected Ooni of Ife openly accepted the offer and has undertaken to contact past presidents, past and present governors on the project. “Arrangements are in progress by the Implementation Committee of the “Summit of Hope” to actualise the resolutions, which has been commended by well-meaning Nigerians and non-Nigerians from Nigeria and outside Nigeria.

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

