Afe Babalola Varsity to support agric students with N13m

Afe Babalola University, Ado Ekiti, Ekiti State has announced the donation of N13.2 million to agricultural graduates from the institution. The founder of the university, Afe Babalola, said the university was determined to support graduates going into agriculture

Speaking at the 6th edition of the Annual Afe Babalola Agricultural Expo (ABAEX) at the weekend, Babalola said the university is also giving agricultural students a 50 per cent slash in tuition fees with the provision of seed money for graduates of agriculture to start their own businesses.

 

He said: “I can say without any iota of doubt that farming has become more and more discouraged. No thanks to the spate of insecurity ranging from kidnapping, robbery and invasion by herdsmen ravaging the country.

Life is no longer safe at home, on the farm, on the road or even in classrooms. “The combination of these ills has led to many farms being destroyed with many farmers having to abandon their farms.

 

“Thank God that despite all these, Ekiti farmers have been able to forge ahead. I believe in farming because I grew up on the farm and I am still a farmer as many of you know.

 

“This is the major reason why I included the study of Agriculture in the Curriculum of my University with a 50 per cent slash in Tuition fee with the provision of seed money for graduates of Agriculture to start their own businesses. “In 2015, I thought of how to improve the lots of our farmers.

 

That was why I started this programme. I thank all of you, particularly Prof. Abiodun Ojo and Mr Ayo Fajana for the leading roles they have been playing to see to the success of this programme.

