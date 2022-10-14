News

Afe Babalola Varsity Vs JNCI: Court adjourns ruling on jurisdiction to Nov 29

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

A federal high court in Ado-Ekiti yesterday adjourned an application concerning jurisdiction in a case between Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Francisca Ikpe and JNCI Limited till November 29. The presiding judge, Justice Baba Kuewumi, gave the order to reserve ruling after arguments and counter arguments from counsel to the prosecution and defence. Justice Kuewumi ordered that; “this case is adjourned to November 29 for ruling.” Earlier, when the case with FHC/AD/48C/2022 involving IGP vs Francisca Ikpe, Oyeleye Yusuf, JNC International and one other, was mentioned for plea, the defendants were absent in court. However, the Defence Counsel, Mr Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN), told the court that there is a pending application dated August 26 and filed on August 30 as well as another application dated and filed on October 13, which seeks among other reliefs, the issue of jurisdiction.

 

Our Reporters

