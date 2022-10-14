Afe Babalola Varsity Vs JNCI: Court adjourns ruling on jurisdiction to Nov 29

A federal high court in Ado-Ekiti yesterday adjourned an application concerning jurisdiction in a case between Afe Babalola University Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Francisca Ikpe and JNCI Limited till November 29. The presiding judge, Justice Baba Kuewumi, gave the order to reserve ruling after arguments and counter arguments from counsel to the prosecution and defence. Justice Kuewumi ordered that; “this case is adjourned to November 29 for ruling.” Earlier, when the case with FHC/AD/48C/2022 involving IGP vs Francisca Ikpe, Oyeleye Yusuf, JNC International and one other, was mentioned for plea, the defendants were absent in court. However, the Defence Counsel, Mr Ebun Adegboruwa (SAN), told the court that there is a pending application dated August 26 and filed on August 30 as well as another application dated and filed on October 13, which seeks among other reliefs, the issue of jurisdiction.
Related Articles
School fees increment: Foundation set to rescue Kaduna students
Following the recent increase in the tuition fees of Tertiary Institutions in Kaduna State, the Marshall Katung Foundation, has come to the aid of students from 10 local government areas of the state. The students would be given full scholarship to study in Kaduna State higher institutions where ordinarily many of the students would find […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Akeredolu suspends NURTW, RTEAN, appoints CoS, CPS
Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has announced the suspension of both the National Union of Road transport workers (NURTW) and the Road Transport Employers’ Association of Nigeria, (RTEAN). The Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale told reporters that the suspension was with immediate effect […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Malami to judges: Justice not commodity for sale
Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) has urged judges in the coountry to maintain the sanctity and credibility of the Court and not make Justice a commodity for sale to the highest bidder. Malami made the warning in his address at the 2021 Legal Year Ceremony of the […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)