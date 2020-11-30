Afe Babalola wins 2020 African Life Time Achievers award

Elder statesman and Founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado- Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola (SAN), has won the 2020 edition of the African Life Time Achievers award. The award, according to the Chairperson of the African Achievers Awards and Former Civil Mayor of the London Borough of Hackney, United Kingdom, Cllr. Susan Fajana- Thomas, is in recognition of Babalola’s contribution to African educational and agricultural sectors.

In his reaction, Aare Babalola thanked the organizers of the award for appreciating his contributions through his various humanitarian programmes in education and agriculture. He noted that it was the quality education he had in his elementary school that propelled him to success in life. His words: “I realize better than most that education is power.

I also know that education can change individuals, societies, nations and indeed the whole world. I am therefore using the opportunity of this Award to appeal to parents and well-to-do Nigerians to invest in quality education because without quality education, a country is doomed.

“If the country has quality education and functional education, it will not be going through the various crises of insecurity, spiral unemployment, kidnapping, robbery, gross underdevelopment and unpaid salaries and other emoluments it is currently experiencing”.

The award ceremony will take place on December 5, 2020. The African Life Time Achievers award is an annual award given to deserving Africans who have made significant contributions in the areas of community development, leadership, entrepreneurship, agriculture and education.

The first award which was won by Archbishop Desmond Tutu was held at the King’s College, London in February 2012. Some eminent and distinguished juristic and non-juristic personalities that have won the award in the past include: Arch. Bishop Desmond Tutu,

His Excellency, Jakaya Kikwete, Former President of the Republic of Tanzania, Her Excellency, Jewel Taylor, Vice President of Liberia, Late Prof. Attah Mills, Former President of Ghana and Mr. John Momoh. Chairman, & Founder of Channels Television.

