Afegbua: Akpabio has no plan to quit Senate presidency race

Former Edo State Commissioner for Information, Kassim Afegbua, has said Senator Godswill Akpabio is still in the race for the Senate presidency and has no plan to drop out.

Afegbua made this known in a statement is- sued yesterday to debunk rumours that Akpabio was considering an exit from the race to settle for a “juicy ministerial appointment.” Afegbua further noted that Akpabio had been confirmed as the frontline candidate in the contest for the leadership of the 10th Senate presently going on in the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He said, “There is no truth in the rumours that Senator Godswill Akpabio is considering abandoning his quest to emerge as the next Senate President of should disregard any such report as it is merely an act of mischief by those who are developing cold feet, having seen the handwriting on the wall that they are going to lose the race to Senator Godswill Akpabio.

“To put it in clear and unambiguous terms, Godswill Obot Akpabio, remains the man to beat and has not, and will not by any stroke of imagination step down from this aspiration. He remains the best man for the job, both for the south-south geopolitical zone and Nigeria at large.” The former commissioner also noted that it was impossible for a candidate in the frontline position to be thinking about exiting the race at this stage.

