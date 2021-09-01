News

Afenifere: 2023 election without a new constitution waste of time

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

The pan Yoruba socio- cultural group, Afenifere, yesterday declared that, it does not believe in the 2023 election unless Nigeria come up with a new constitution. The group called on the National Assembly to begin the review of the 1999 Constitution which will give way to a new and generally acceptable constitution.

The acting leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, stated this while addressing journalists, shortly after the monthly meeting of the group, held at his residence in Sanya-Ogbo, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state. Adebanjo insisted that participating in the in the forthcoming election with the 1999 Constitution would be a waste of time. He said leaders of the group had resolved to preach “no new constitution, no 2023 election” to their people in the country.

He said: “I don’t believe in the election as the leader of Afenifere and some of my members here don’t believe, I don’t believe in that election and I have told my members if they can refuse it, okay, what do we need elections for? “Our stand is that the constitution is not our own, the election is going on under that fraudulent constitution, they said they will go to the assembly to amend, assembly is the product of the fraud. “You want the beneficiary of the fraud to amend the fraud, who are you talking to? Here is a man that has come out openly, declared that, say what you like.” Speaking on the alleged planned arrest of a former Navy Commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, over his comments, Adebanjo threw his weight behind Olawunmi.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

NUC: Nigeria can’t operate 100% e-learning programmes

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has said Nigeria would not be able to operate a 100 per cent elearning programme due to the issues of poor infrastructure, power and internet access bedeviling the country. NUC’s Deputy Executive Secretary Academics, Dr Suleiman Ramon-Yusuf, who made the disclosure in an interview with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, noted […]
News Top Stories

Lagos, Force HQ battle for the control of Apapa traffic

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

There is confusion over who take control of Apapa traffic management as Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu has approved the constitution of a Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team to resolve the gridlock in and around the axis.   A few days after the governor constituted the team, the Force Headquarters has deployed a mobile […]
News

India’s coronavirus infections top 5m mark

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in India has surpassed five million, officials say, the second-highest in the world after the US. The virus appears to be spreading much faster in India than any other country, with daily cases crossing 90,000 for the five days up until Tuesday. More than 80,000 people have died, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica