Afenifere: 2023 election without a new constitution waste of time

The pan Yoruba socio- cultural group, Afenifere, yesterday declared that, it does not believe in the 2023 election unless Nigeria come up with a new constitution. The group called on the National Assembly to begin the review of the 1999 Constitution which will give way to a new and generally acceptable constitution.

The acting leader of Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, stated this while addressing journalists, shortly after the monthly meeting of the group, held at his residence in Sanya-Ogbo, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun state. Adebanjo insisted that participating in the in the forthcoming election with the 1999 Constitution would be a waste of time. He said leaders of the group had resolved to preach “no new constitution, no 2023 election” to their people in the country.

He said: “I don’t believe in the election as the leader of Afenifere and some of my members here don’t believe, I don’t believe in that election and I have told my members if they can refuse it, okay, what do we need elections for? “Our stand is that the constitution is not our own, the election is going on under that fraudulent constitution, they said they will go to the assembly to amend, assembly is the product of the fraud. “You want the beneficiary of the fraud to amend the fraud, who are you talking to? Here is a man that has come out openly, declared that, say what you like.” Speaking on the alleged planned arrest of a former Navy Commodore, Kunle Olawunmi, over his comments, Adebanjo threw his weight behind Olawunmi.

