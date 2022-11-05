News

Afenifere, ADF, others celebrate Peter Obi at book launch

Afenifere, a Pan-Yoruba social and political body, Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), which is also a Pan Yoruba Group and other supporters of Labour Party, have eulogised the party’s Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, at a book launch. The launch of the 157- page book, titled; The challenges of good governance and leadership in Nigeria: The Peter Obi effect factor, was organised by the ADF. ADF National President, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala, said the book, which was launched in honour of Obi, was inspired by his humility and good works. Nwala added that there is the need to rally round and support Obi so that the future of Nigeria can be put in safe hands.

The Afenifere leader, Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who was the special guest of honour, said the crisis in the country underscores the urgent need for change. He said; “That Nigeria must be rescued from the rot of leadership failures and systemic aberrations should no longer be a matter for talks, but a command to action by all to restore the dignity of our nationhood and make progress as an endowed country.

“It is my eternal wish as a mortal to see this happen in my life time in 2023, God willing, and it is the responsibility of all obedients to give us that gift by working harder without compromise, because truth and justice are higher weapons than intimidations, fraud and dishonesty.”

 

