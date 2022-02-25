Afenifere berates Buhari over comment on trekking from Lagos to Ibadan

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, yesterday described President Muhammadu Buhari’s gloating on infrastructure his administration provided for Nigeria as another indication that those in the corridors of power do not seem to be in touch with the present reality in the country. Recall that President Buhari on Tuesday, February 22, said if not for the intervention of his administration, especially on rail and road projects, “people, especially those from the South-West, could have been trekking from Lagos to Ibadan.”

He spoke when he received in audience, a delegation from Kaduna State, led by the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Bamalli and the state’s Deputy Governor, Hadiza Balarabe, at the State House, Abuja. Acknowledging the primacy of road, rail and power in the growth of a business or country, the President said this was why his administration focused on the development of infrastructure.

He then pointed to Abuja-Kaduna and Ibadan-Lagos rail lines, stressing that; “The people from South West can tell the story better, because between Lagos and Ibadan by now, if we hadn’t done what we did, people would have been trekking, because the road was not there, the rail was not there and there was so much insecurity.” Taking the president up on this claim, Afenifere in a release signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, said although the resuscitation of the Lagos-Ibadan railway was appreciated, it is the height of an unpardonable exaggeration to say that without it, people in the South West would have been trekking.

