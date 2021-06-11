News

Afenifere: Buhari, an unrepentant tribalist

The pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere has carpeted President Muhammadu Buhari over his positions on some issues facing the country. According to the foremost Yoruba group while reacting to the interview of the President on Arise Television, Buhari display during the interview was that of an unrepentant tribalist. In a statement signed by the General Secretary of the organization, Sola Ebiseni, Afenifere stated that Buhari’s stance on lopsided appointment in the armed forces and IPOB was unpresidential.

The organisation stressed that Buhari ought to speak to Nigerians in this “critical times” instead of an ‘arranged interview’. The statement read: “Buhari has sheer contempt for Nigerians as an unrepentant tribalist. First, his arranged interview on Arise Television is not a substitute for the clamour of Nigerians that the President, as the father of the Federation, should speak to Nigerians in these critical times. He said: “Secondly, his engagement was full of lies, inconsistencies, contradictions and utter disrespect for the ethnic nationalities including their elected governors.

He is pathetically unschooled in the constitution which he often claims to guide him in spite of its manifest flaws. “The President’s claim that his appointment in the armed forces is based on merit and seniority and not to satisfy geopolitical zones, is a violation of the letters and intendment of the provisions of sections 217-220 dealing with the Armed Forces of the federation and appointments thereto.

