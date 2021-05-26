Afenifere: Buhari’s govt is disorganised

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political group, yesterday faulted the Presidency over the claim that the Southern Governors’ meeting in Asaba did not address the crisis between killer herdsmen and the farmers in the country. The Secretary General of the mainstream Yoruba group, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, said the position of Garba Sheu, the Spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari, is at variants with that of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubarkar Malami on the issue of banning of open grazing in the country.

These conflicting statements from government’s officials, Ebiseeni said showed disorganised system in the country. Malami had compared banning of open grazing by the governors of the South with the banning of selling of spare parts in the North by its governors while Sheu said the governors of the Southdid not proffer solution.

