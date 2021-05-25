News

Afenifere: Buhari’s govt is disorganised    

*Says Shehu’s position is at variants with Malami’s

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-Political group, Tuesday faulted the Presidency over the claim that the Southern Governors’ meeting in Asaba did not address the crisis between killer herdermen and the farmers in the country.
The Secretary General of the mainstream Yoruba group, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, said the position of Garba Sheu, the Spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari, is at variants with that of the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr Abubarkar Malami on the issue of banning of open grazing in the country.
These conflicting statements from government’s officials, Ebiseeni said showed disorganised system in the country.
Malami had compared banning of open grazing by the governors of the South with the banning of selling of spare parts in the North by its governors while Sheu said the governors of the South did not proffer solution to the insecurity in the country but played politics with the banning of the open grazing. However, Afenifere said the statements from officials of the same government was contradictory and showed that the government of President Buhari was not organised.
Ebiseeni, said the statement of Garba Sheu should not be taken seriously as it negates the position of the Federal Government on the crisis between killer herdsmen and farmers in the country.

