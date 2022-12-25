News

Afenifere cautions Akeredolu over IPOB

The pan Yoruba Sociopolitical group, Afenifere yesterday tackled Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State over the comment that the governors of the Southwest geo-political zone would not allow agitation similar to that of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the presidency should come to Southwest geo-political zone next year.

The Secretary General of the group, Chief Sola Ebiseeni said Akeredolu, who is the Chairman of Southern Governors Forum was wrong to have said the governors of his zone would not allow agitators for Yoruba nation and to have equated the agitation of IPOB to that of Ilana Oodua, who are agitating for Yoruba nation and that the Southwest geo-political zone should be allowed to produce next president after President Muhammadu Buhari.

Akeredolu had warned those agitating for Oodua Nation to perish the thought. He said many lives have been laid down for the unity of the country, vowing that states in the Southwest would not allow any agitation that will scuttle the sacrifices of the Nation’s heroes. Akeredolu said “Those clamouring for Oodua nation will not succeed. People have not laid down their lives for this country for unscrupulous individuals to scuttle it.

This country is very important to some of us. We recognize the right of the people to protest or agitate. But if the police feel your actions are treasonable, they will arrest and prosecute you. It is not at this stage in the history of this country that we will repeat IPOB in Yoruba land. Opportunity beacons at us. We cannot afford to throw away that opportunity. “We must work to ensure that there is a power shift. The opportunity for the presidency to come to the south,  especially the Southwest, is around the corner. We will not sit down and support anyone clamouring for Oodua nation. We will not support it. We have fought for this with everything we had. Nigeria will be good. The security agencies will checkmate these unscrupulous enemies embarking on such frivolous activities. We have responsibilities now to soberly reflect on the plight of those who have laid down their lives and those who are still laying down their lives for the unity and peace of this country”.

 

