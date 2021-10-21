News

Afenifere challenges FG to fulfill promises

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organization, Afenifere, has stated that one year down the line, the attitude of the government and police to youths who called for the disbandment of Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on October 20, 2020 will continue to be a dark stain on this nation.

In a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere maintained that the high-handed manner with which the police treated those who organized peaceful rallies to commemorate one year of the misadventure at Lekki Tollgate “has clearly shown that the government and police have not demonstrated that the lessons inherent in October 20, 2020 mean anything to them”.

“Not only that, the failure of the government to fulfill the promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari on the issue has added to the list of how the government continue to alienate itself from the people,” the group added. “For some time to come, October 20 of every year will continue to be a reminder of the little value that the Nigeria nation places on the life and future of its youths going by how it treated youths who were protesting at Lekki Tollgate, Lagos, on October 20, 2020.”

