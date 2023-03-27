Afenifere condemns Iwuanyanwu’s comment, seeks Ohanaeze’s clarification

Pan Yoruba sociopolitical group Afenifere has frowned on a comment attributed to the Chairman of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, disparaging Yoruba. The elder statesman was said to have referred to Yoruba as “political rascals”. Unhappy with the said comment, Afenifere said they would ask Ohanaeze Ndigbo to react to the statement. Organizing Secretary Kole Omololu said the group has no ill feelings towards other ethnic nationalities, including Igbo.

However, Omololu said they would want to know if the view expressed by Iwuanyanwu represented the view of Igbo on Yoruba, or if he spoke on his initiative. In a statement yesterday, Afenifere said: “We have since reviewed the video recording of the event and our leadership will be reaching out to the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to seek clarification on why Chief Iwuanyanwu made the comment and whether his view is a reflection of what Ohanaeze Ndigbo indeed think of the Yoruba. “We hereby call on Ohaneze to warn the Chief not to insult the Yoruba. We are a proud nation.

“We are a hospitable race. All these should not be interpreted to mean weakness. In fact, it is a sign of being civilized. Enough of the provocation. “In line with the Yoruba ethos of Omoluabi, (good upbringing) we are hereby urging all Yoruba, and indeed all Nigerians, to remain calm and continue to show love to their Igbo compatriots and other ethnic nationalities.”

