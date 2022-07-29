Afenifere condemns Owo attack, bemoans insecurity, hardship

Pan-Yoruba socio-political group Afenifere says the happenings in Nigeria within the week have further confirmed that the leaders are far away from the reality on the ground. Afenifere condemned Wednesday’s attack in Owo, Ondo State, by gunmen. This came barely seven weeks after the terror attack on St. Francis Catholic Church in the town by terrorists who reportedly killed over 40 people. A number of people were said to have been injured in the latest attack at Folahami Junction. In a release by its Publicity Secretary Jare Ajayi, Afenifere said the attack “can no longer be accepted”.

The group said: “We do not take the threats by the kidnappers, bandits, and terrorists lightly. With another deadly at tack that happened in Owo on Wednesday, barely seven weeks after the gruesome attack on St Francis Catholic Church in the same town we in strong terms condemn this new attack as we did the previous time.

It is seen as a provocation that can no longer be accepted.” On the move by some legislators to sack President Muhammadu Buhari, the group said: “First, was the drama at the National Assembly where the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan went against the decision taken during the closed-door meeting of the House’s officials to discuss the security situation in the country with a notice of impeachment to be served on Buhari. By coming out to prevent Senators from discussing the issue, was Lawan working towards putting an end to the menace or assisting it to fester?” “The second point he mentioned to buttress how deceitful those around Buhari are, included the disclosures by two serving Ministers after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday.

“Recall that the Minister of Information, Lai Muhammed, described the threat by terrorists to kidnap Buhari and Governor El-Rufai as laughable while his counterpart in the Ministry of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, said that the Nigerian economy is doing very well, far better than under the previous administrations. What further drove home the fact that Buhari is not always aware of the reality of the country’s situation was the disclosure by Governor El-Rufai of Kaduna State that Buhari was not aware that terrorists threatened to kidnap both the President and himself until he (El-Rufai and Governor Bello Matawalle of Nassarawa State) told him.”

Afenifere also lamented the economic hardship. It added: “The Minister of Information described the threat of kidnap as laughable while speaking with journalists, yet, the reality around us proves otherwise. Programmes such as that of the Nigerian Law School in Abuja were shifted or adjusted. Unity schools were shut down. The Nasarawa State Government ordered the closure of the entire schools in the state while Catholic Church-owned Veritas University was forced to send its people home because of the threat letter from kidnappers asking it to pay ransoms for its students and officials not to be kidnapped. “Not only that, officials of the Presidential Guards were reportedly attacked first on the way to Daura, Buhari’s hometown, and second in the Federal Capital Territory, as confirmed by the Army authorities. Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, on Wednesday, said the Department of State Services shared 44 intelligence reports before the attack on Kuje Prisons. Wase said this on the floor of the green chamber during the plenary.”

