Afenifere Crisis: Yoruba Group Knocks Tinubu, Says He’s A Constant Agent Of Division

A pan-Yoruba youth socio-economic group, the Southwest Renaissance Group has berated the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, over the current crisis rocking Afenifere.

In a release signed by the Convener of the group, Hon. Olaitan Abdul Salam at the weekend, the group referred to the APC candidate as a divider-in-chief, a chronic agent of division and destabilization, warning Yoruba should be wary about giving their support to Tinubu in next year’s election.

It will be recalled that factional Afenifere leader, Pa. Ayo Fasoranti had hosted the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu and some eminent Yoruba bigwigs in his Akure home.

This was after another Afenifere leader, Pa. Ayo Adebanjo had made open declaration that Afenifere group has adopted the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

“We are not surprised by what is currently playing out, we know him too well as constant divider of brethren.

“In 2002, this same Bola Tinubu divided Afenifere to achieve his second term ambition as Lagos governor.

“He divided Yoruba Council of Elders in 2015 to control the Yoruba nation; and he has again divided Afenifere because of his 2023 presidential ambition,” the

statement said.

The group further called on voters from the Southwest “to rise up and save our land. We must rescue our land from this perennial divider-in-chief and ensure that the Yoruba intreat in Nigeria’s politics should not be driven by ethnicity but the basic credential of electing a President who qualifies for an Omoluabi.”

