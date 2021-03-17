Afenifere: Fasoranti steps down, names Adebanjo as successor

Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Socio-political group has appointed Chief Ayo Adebanjo as Acting Leader following stepping aside of its leader,Chief Reuben Fasoranti. Fasoranti, who named Adebanjo as his successor also named Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Atakunmosa East Local Government Area of Osun State as the Deputy Leader of the group. Fasoranti at a meeting held yesterday at his house, said he could not lead Yoruba struggle because of his old age.

He is 95 years old. At a meeting attended by immediate past governor of Ondo State, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko, Dr Kunle Olajide, Senator Iyiola Omisoore, Basorun Seinde Arogbofa, Chiefs Kole Omololu, Femi Aluko and Korede Duyile, Fasoranti said the Yoruba race needed an agile person to lead because of the crisis bedeviling the country.

In his speech, Fasoranti said since 2008 when he took over as the leader, Afenifere had faced massive unrest launched against the Yoruba people by those who sought to emasculate it by using all manner of negativity and influence. He said: “The governments at home that have fearfully expanded the economic and social strangulation of our land through the invasion of murderous herders who destroy our farms, rape and kill our people both as an economic and political instrument of subjugation.

“The stubborn determination by a section of the North in power to continue running Nigeria through a defective structural arrangement manipulated and dominated by the North to the disadvantage of the South through a fraudulent and unacceptable constitution. “Afenifere now needs more than ever before to have an improved organization with a more effective approach to issues. “Only a more agile and active leadership can achieve this. At 95 I am hardly able to provide such and so it is time for me to step aside.”

