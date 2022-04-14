News

Afenifere faults NEF’s call for Buhari’s resignation

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo Comment(0)

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, yesterday faulted the call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the worsening security challenges in the country. The Secretary-General of the organisation, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, said the call by the Baba Ahmed led NEF for Buhari to resign ‘is crocodile tears,’ which would not solve the worsening security challenges being faced in the country.

The mainstream Yoruba organisation said the only solution to the worsening insecurity in the country is for the southern part, especially the South East, to produce the successor of President Buhari. Ebiseeni in a statement titled; “2023 Presidency: Who Does Baba-Ahmed Speak For?” said restructuring as being clamoured for by regional associations is one of the panaceas to insecurity in the country.

He said: “We note the laughable crocodile tears of Baba-Ahmed and his group on the current pervasive and intractable state of insecurity in Nigeria and the call for the resignation of President Buhari as if any clearthinking Nigerian is so impressed.

“This volte-face lamentation is borne out of the poverty of ideas and most hypocritical of those who have resisted all ingredients of true federalism, including the imperative of state police as a panacea for insecurity. “In sum, the current struggle of the Afenifere, its leaders and strategic partners, for a better Nigeria, through its restructuring along with the foundational federal architecture, is a task in tandem with its ideology, principled tradition and ethos.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FX: Flour millers invest N2.16trn on wheat amid restriction

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Flour millers have spent $4.49billion between January 2019/2020 and June 2020/2021 seasons to import 9.4million tonnes of wheat. This is despite the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s restriction on access to foreign exchange. It was gathered that flour millers now sourced their foreign exchange at the black market to bring the grain into the country […]
News Top Stories

Devaluation speculation mounts as naira weakens on I&E window

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

• CBN removes N379/$1 rate from its website     The Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) removal of the exchange rate of N379/$1 from its website homepage on Friday, as well as the weakening of the naira to a record low on the Investors and Exporters’ (I&E) window on the same day, reignited speculation in […]
News

Alleged palliatives looting: CACOVID absolves govs, Dangote 

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), a private sector intervention body to cushion the effect of coronavirus lockdown on vulnerable Nigerians, has absolved state governors of allegation of hoarding of the palliatives. The alleged hoarding of the palliatives was blamed for the massive looting, by hoodlums, of suspected warehouses across the country during the anti-SARS protests. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica