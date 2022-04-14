Afenifere faults NEF’s call for Buhari’s resignation

The pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, yesterday faulted the call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the worsening security challenges in the country. The Secretary-General of the organisation, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, said the call by the Baba Ahmed led NEF for Buhari to resign ‘is crocodile tears,’ which would not solve the worsening security challenges being faced in the country.

The mainstream Yoruba organisation said the only solution to the worsening insecurity in the country is for the southern part, especially the South East, to produce the successor of President Buhari. Ebiseeni in a statement titled; “2023 Presidency: Who Does Baba-Ahmed Speak For?” said restructuring as being clamoured for by regional associations is one of the panaceas to insecurity in the country.

He said: “We note the laughable crocodile tears of Baba-Ahmed and his group on the current pervasive and intractable state of insecurity in Nigeria and the call for the resignation of President Buhari as if any clearthinking Nigerian is so impressed.

“This volte-face lamentation is borne out of the poverty of ideas and most hypocritical of those who have resisted all ingredients of true federalism, including the imperative of state police as a panacea for insecurity. “In sum, the current struggle of the Afenifere, its leaders and strategic partners, for a better Nigeria, through its restructuring along with the foundational federal architecture, is a task in tandem with its ideology, principled tradition and ethos.”

