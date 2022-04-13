Afenifere faults Northern Elders Forum’s call for Buhari’s resignation

The pan Yoruba Socio-political group, Afenifere Wednesday faulted the call by the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) for President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the worsening security challenges in the country.

The Secretary-General of the apex Yoruba organisation, Chief Sola Ebiseeni said the call by Baba Ahmed-led NEF for Buhari to resign ‘is a crocodile’ tears which would not solve the worsening security challenges being faced in the country.

The mainstream Yoruba organisation said the only solution to the worsening insecurity in the country is for the Southern parts especially the Southeast region to produce the successor of President Buhari.

Ebiseeni in a statement titled: “2023 Presidency: Who Does Baba-Ahmed Speak For?” said restructuring as being clamoured for by regional associations is one of the panaceas to insecurity in the country.

His words “We note the laughable crocodile tears of Baba-Ahmed and his group on the current pervasive and intractable state of insecurity in Nigeria and the call for the resignation of President Buhari as if any clear-thinking Nigerian is so impressed.

“This volte-face lamentation is borne out of the poverty of ideas and most hypocritical of those who have resisted all ingredients of true federalism, including the imperative of state police as a panacea for insecurity.

“In sum, the current struggle of the Afenifere, its leaders, and strategic partners for a better Nigeria, through it’s restructuring along with the foundational federal architecture, is a task in tandem with its ideology, principled tradition, and ethos.

“The guiding insistence of Chief Ayo Adebanjo as Leader of the Afenifere, on Igbo Presidency in the interests of fairness, equity, and national inclusiveness, is without apologies to those who have never been credited with any original and positive idea in the nation’s history but thrive on the unfounded divisions amongst the indigenous tribes of Nigeria.”

Ebiseeni said the same view expressed by Chief Adebanjo of the Afenifere on the need for power-shift to the Southeast, is shared by the Ohaneze Ndigbo for the South East, PANDEF for the South-South, the Middle Belt Forum which influence straddles the North Central mainly and the substantial parts of the remaining northern zones of North West and East.

He added that Baba Ahmed was only speaking for the minority in the country he represents.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...