Afenifere faults Northern Elders on consensus candidate, insists on Southern presidency

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo and Adewale Momoh AKURE

Following the resolve of Northern Elders Forum to shortlist former Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed as their consensus candidates ahead of the May 28 presidential primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has taken a swipe on the leaders over the move. According to the foremost Yoruba group, the action of the Northern Elders was un-statesmanlike, which it said was capable of jeopardising the existence of Nigeria. The mainstream Yoruba organisation, in a statement by its Secretary, Chief Sola Ebiseeni, said it was wrong for the NEF to agree on PDP consensus candidates out of other political parties in the country. Governor Bala Mohammed from the North East and Saraki from the North Central had been chosen as the consensus candidates of the PDP ahead of the party’s primary. But Afenifere said the de  cision of the NEF was injurious to the collective psyche of not only the southern people who were of the opinion that the presidency should come to the South, but the entire country where President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has failed. Ebiseeni said Afenifere conceded the inalienable rights of choice by the NorthernElders, buttheoverriding interests of the continued corporate existence of Nigeria requires more reflective statesmanship on the part of the elders. They condemned the decision of President Goodluck Jonathan to exercise his constitutional right to seeking the maximum second term in office as a deliberate denial of the rotational turn of the North, which they vow to recoup as if the Nigerian state is their personal estate, he said adding that they canvass open contest in vain confidence in the undue advantage which the Nigerian militaryconstitutionbestows on a section of the North. “The announcement that the Northern Elders have settled for two of the PDP presidential aspirants as consensus candidates for the 2023 election shows clearly the quagmire of conscience in which these statesmen find themselves in the critical question of moving Nigeria forward. “The abysmal failure of the Buhari administration, accentuated by sectional interests based on this kind of scheming to perpetuate a particular region in power, the boomeranging effect of which now holds Nigeria comatose, should have been enough lessons that the fortunes of any region are not necessarily directly proportional to having its people in power. “The resolve of the Southern and Middle Belt leaders forum that the next president of Nigeria, after Buhari’s eight years full term, should be a person of southern Nigeria origin  in the interest of equity, national sense of belonging and cohesion is the national consensus. No group or section is greater than Nigeria and the compelling interest of its corporate existence,” he said

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

