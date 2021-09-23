News Top Stories

Afenifere fires back at NEF, says power must return to South

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba Socio-political group yesterday tackled the Northern Elders’ Forum (NEF) over the claim that the next president of the country can come from the Northern part of the country. The mainstream Yoruba organisation said the next president must come from the South as a result of the gentleman’s agreement reached between the South and Northern part of the country.

A statement by the Secretary of the group, Chief Sola Ebiseeni said it is hogwash to have thought that the successor of President Muhammadu Buhari can come from any part of the country including the North which had monopolised the presidency for most of the years since the nation got independence. Already, Ohaneze Ndigbo had said the presidency must come to the South in order to maintain the existing peace among the zones of the country.

However, Afenifere, in its statement yesterday ,backed the Resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum insisting that the next President of Nigeria should come from the South of the country is not new. Afenifere said the governors only lent gubernatorial authority to a national consensus on the issue of power rotation. Ebiseeni said: “The fact that since 1999, the office of the President has been rotated between the South and North in a consistent row of Olusegun Obasanjo, Umar Yar’Adua, Goodluck

