Afenifere Flays Buhari Over Plea For Forgiveness

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has said Pres – ident Muhammadu Buhari would have no need to beg Nigerians for forgiveness if he had listened to advice. National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, said the Buhari government indeed hurt a majority of Nigerians.

He said: “The maxim has it that ‘to err is human, to forgive is divine.’ Without deceiving ourselves, the outgoing Muhammadu Buhari government certainly hurt a lot of people. Some of them are no longer alive.

Some who are alive have wounds that can hardly ever heal – physical and psychosocial wounds. “Because the Almighty created many humans to have large hearts, many who the President had hurt may forgive him. That is for those who are alive.

But then, what about thousands who have died as a result of avoidable acts that can easily be traced to the government such as non-provision of security and welfare as clearly enshrined in the Constitution?”

Ajayi said many more people might be inclined to forgive the President and change their notions of him if he could affect dramatic changes to the policies making life difficult for Nigerians before leaving.

Ajayi urged Buhari to pay public university lecturers their withheld entitlements, halt banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the country.

He also urged the President to reduce fuel pump price to N100 per litre; reduce the prices of cooking gas, kerosene and diesel as well as slash electricity tariffs to win the heart of the people.

Afenifere expressed concerns over the resurgence of kidnapping and banditry after the general election. Ajayi called on the authorities to ensure that the situation is quickly brought under control.

He regretted that apart from kidnapping people on highways, “bandits now even have the effrontery to go and abduct people from their homes as happened to one Adebukola in Ondo State, to a former Deputy Governor of Nasarawa State, Prof. Onje Gye-Wado, to the driver of the incumbent Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, to one Muhammadu Jibril in Ago Igbira, Osun State and to over 100 students of Federal Government College, Yauri, Kebbi State, who were abducted from their hostels – to mention a few”.