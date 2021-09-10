News

Afenifere hails court rulings on VAT

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has hailed the rulings of Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, on Value Added Tax (VAT), saying it will enhance true federalism. It called the Federal Government to stop actions and policies impeding true federalism in the country. The group in a release by its National Publicity Secretary, JareAjayi, said therecent rulings by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, had earned the judiciary an epaulet. The group commended the Rivers State Government for initiating the legal process towards restructuring VAT deductions by the Federal Government. Whiledeliveringjudgment ontheAugust9 suitNo.

FHC/ PH/CS/149/2020 filed by the Attorney General for Rivers State (plaintiff) against the Federal Inland Revenue Service (first defendant) and Attorney General of the Federation (second defendant) Justice Pam said allowing the Federal Government, through the FIRS to continue tocollectVATwould benegating thespiritof thefederalsystem of government. The judge reiterated this position while ruling on the September 7 case brought by the FRIS. Afenifere said: “Going by item 62, Part 1, 2nd Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the VAT Act, Cap. V1, LFN, 2004 (as amended by the Finance Act 2020), the states are empowered to collect VAT.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Money laundering: Court revokes Maina’s bail, orders arrest over non-appearance

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja yesterday ordered the arrest of former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina, over his continued absence from his on-going trial on money laundering charges. The trial judge, Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling, revoked the bail it earlier granted to Maina, who was facing […]
News

Pope ‘responds well’ to colon surgery at Rome hospital

Posted on Author Reporter

  Pope Francis has undergone successful surgery to treat a colon problem at a hospital in Rome, the Vatican says. The 84-year-old “responded well” to the treatment, which was performed under general anaesthetic, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said. It is the first time Pope Francis has been admitted to hospital since his election in 2013, […]
News Top Stories

Amnesty for bandits: Buhari’s shoot-atsight order won’t deter us –Gumi

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Renowned Kaduna based Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, has declared that the shoot-at-sight order by President Muhammadu Buhari on AK-47 bearers will not deter him from moves to broker peace between communities and bandits. Gumi told Sunday Telegraph in Kaduna that even though the order will affect his efforts, he will not give up on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica