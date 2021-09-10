Afenifere hails court rulings on VAT

Pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has hailed the rulings of Federal High Court, Port Harcourt, on Value Added Tax (VAT), saying it will enhance true federalism. It called the Federal Government to stop actions and policies impeding true federalism in the country. The group in a release by its National Publicity Secretary, JareAjayi, said therecent rulings by Justice Stephen Dalyop Pam, had earned the judiciary an epaulet. The group commended the Rivers State Government for initiating the legal process towards restructuring VAT deductions by the Federal Government. Whiledeliveringjudgment ontheAugust9 suitNo.

FHC/ PH/CS/149/2020 filed by the Attorney General for Rivers State (plaintiff) against the Federal Inland Revenue Service (first defendant) and Attorney General of the Federation (second defendant) Justice Pam said allowing the Federal Government, through the FIRS to continue tocollectVATwould benegating thespiritof thefederalsystem of government. The judge reiterated this position while ruling on the September 7 case brought by the FRIS. Afenifere said: “Going by item 62, Part 1, 2nd Schedule of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the VAT Act, Cap. V1, LFN, 2004 (as amended by the Finance Act 2020), the states are empowered to collect VAT.

