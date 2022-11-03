Afenifere: I was misrepresented on Adebanjo’s acting capacity, meeting point – Fasoranti

Following the crisis rocking the pan socio-political organisation, Afenifere, the foremost leader of the group, Pa Reuben Fasoranti has disclosed that he never at anytime said Chief Ayo Adebanjo was not the Acting Chairman of the group.

Fasoranti also revealed that he did not give directives that the meetings of the organisation should be moved from the home town of Adebanjo in Ogbo-Ijebu in Ogun State to his country home in Akure, Ondo State.

In a statement signed by his personal assistant, Mr Adedayo Abiola, which was made available to New Telegraph, Chief Fasoranti described the report as false and designed to cause confusion and polarise the Afenifere.

While emphasising that his concern is the interest of the Yoruba within the political landscape of the country, Fasoranti maintained that Afenifere must continue to beam in its dignity of the Yoruba race.

