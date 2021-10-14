News

Afenifere: Insurgents establishing camps in Abuja, dangerous

Posted on

The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, yesterday observed that there was the urgent need to save the country from the spate at which terrorists have been gaining grounds in Nigeria, lest the country goes into smithereens. Speaking on behalf of the group which expressed deep concern that urgent, decisive, enduring and sincere actions need to be taken to salvage the country.

National Publicity Secretary of the group, Jare Ajayi, inastatementmadeavailable to New Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday, said:“Thereportsof how gunmen overran the policedivisionalheadquartersin Umulokpa, Uzo-Uwani LGA of Enugu state on Friday, October9,2021, inbroaddaylight and abducted a police officer andtheabductionof seveninmates of St Albert the Great Institute of Philosophy, a Catholic seminary in Fayit, Kaduna State on Monday, October 11, 2021 are the latest of instances epitomizing the level of how the government is failing in the most basic of itsresponsibilities– protection of the citizens.”

Our Reporters

