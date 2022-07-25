News Top Stories

Afenifere kicks against reintroduction of Water Resources Bill

Posted on Author Babatope Okeowo, AKURE Comment(0)

The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, in Ondo State, has kicked against the reintroduction of the water bill re-sent to the House of Representatives by the Federal Government.

The mainstream Yoruba organisation expressed worry over the possible negative consequences of the proposedbill, saying it is another step to enslave Nigerians by subterfuge.

A bill tagged the National Water Resources Bill, seeking to take over all inter-state rivers, andhydrologicalterritory in all parts of the countryhasbeentabledbeforethe Houseof Representative, and it has scaled the second and third reading.

However, in a statement issued at the end of its state caucusmeetinginAkure, the Ondo State capital, Afenifere appealed to all traditional rulers in the state as well as politicalleadersacrossboard to put serious pressure on all legislatorsfrom theirstatesto work relentlessly against the passage of the bill.

In a statement signed by the state Publicity of Afenifere, Mr Remi Olayiwola, described the reintroduction of the water bill as yet another desperate move by the Federal Government to foist negative tendencies on the country.

His words: “Here is a bill thathad onthreeoccasionsin theseventh, eighthandninth Assemblies failed to stand the test of time. Why should there be the desperation to bring the same bill back to the House? It is simply another unholy way to enslave the people of this country.”

Explaining the implications of the water bill on the people, Afenifere explained that all states of the federation stand the risk of losing their identities and rights to the Federal Government.

On the implications of the bill, he noted that whenever individuals seek to sink boreholes or even dig wells in their various homes, the consent of the Federal Governmentmustbesoughtand approval obtained.

 

“While majority of the people are requesting for more decentralisation, the bill is seeking for more responsibilities for the Federal Government.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Fuel protests: Kazakhstan calls for Russian help

Posted on Author Reporter

  Russian-led military troops will be deployed to help “stabilise” Kazakhstan amid anti-government demonstrations. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called for support from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO) as nationwide unrest escalates, reports the BBC. The protests were first sparked by rising fuel prices, but have broadened to include other political grievances. President Tokayev claimed the […]
Business Top Stories

World Bank cuts Nigeria’s 2021 growth forecast

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The World Bank has revised downwards Nigeria’s 2021 growth forecast to 1.1 per cent from the 1.7 per cent it projected for the country in June last year. The bank, which made the forecast in its semiannual Global Economic Prospects report released yesterday, said it cut Nigeria’s growth forecast for this year by 0.6 per […]
News

ITF boss Ari, NCC’s Danbatta win TheNigerian News Awards of Excellence

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The heads of the Industrial Training Fund and Nigerian Communications Commission have been nominated for awards of excellence by UK-based media group, TheNigerian News. According to the company, the awards will be received by ITF’s DG, Sir Joseph Ari and NCC’s Executive Secretary, Prof Umar Danbatta respectively at its fifth anniversary. In a statement signed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica