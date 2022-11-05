News

Afenifere laments spike in insecurity calls on FG to change

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

*Restates call for state, community police

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Worried about the spike in insecurity resulting in multiple loss of lives and property in the country, the pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called on the Federal Government to change its style and confront the challenges headlong.

The Afenifere, in a press statement issued by its Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, spoke against the background of the latest kidnapping, terrorism and armed robbery incidents happening in various parts of Nigeria including the South West.

The group expressed regret that the government under President Muhammadu Buhari is not doing enough to stop terrorism and kidnapping incidents festering on a daily basis, recalling “the kidnapping of about 30 children working on a farm in Mairuwa Village in Katsina State, the abduction of travellers on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway including Prof Adigun Agbaje, former Deputy Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, the killing of dozens of people in Benue State, the killing of a NECO staff by armed robbers on the campus of the University of Ibadan, Ibadan mid-week and the abduction of four travellers in Ekiti, as well as, insistence of terrorists that farmers must pay them taxes before they (farmers) can access their farms in Niger and Katsina states.”

Ajayi recalled that President Buhari, while presenting this year’s budget before the National Assembly early October, gave the assurance that insecurity would be substantially curtailed before his tenure comes to an end next year.

“But since then, incidents of kidnapping, banditry, terrorism etc. have escalated. The situation became so dire that some countries have designated Nigeria as a terrorism-prone area to be kept at an arm’s length. Governments of the United States of America, United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark etc. have asked their citizens to stay away from Abuja, Nigeria’s federal capital,” the group said.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

