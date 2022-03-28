Afenifere laments terrorists’ attack on Kaduna Airport

The pan-Yoruba socio- political organisation, Afenifere, has described the invasion of Kaduna Airport by terrorists on Saturday as a serious indication of how bad the security situation in Nigeria has become.

In a release by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, Afenifere lamented that what happened in Kaduna on the day the All Progressives Congress (APC) was having its national congress in Abuja was a warning that some people seem to be bent on re-enacting the Afghanistan situation in Nigeria.

The organisation then called on all those who believe in freedom, peaceful co-existence, personal liberty, true knowledge and progress to rise up with a view to ensuring that those who should act do so immediately.

In the release, Ajayi itemised some security infractions that took place between Friday and Saturday in parts of the country and regretted that it was as though the country was at war – at least in those areas where the unfortunate incidents were occurring.

Among the instances cited by Ajayi were the communities sacked in Kaduna, Niger and Enugu states, occasioning loss of lives and burning down of properties, as well as, rustling of people’s possessions forcefully

