Afenifere Leader, Pa Fasoranti, expresses fear over Nigeria’s future

The leader of the pan Yoruba socio-cultura group, Afenifere, Pa Rueben Fasoranti Friday expressed concern over the series of challenges facing Nigeria.

Fasoranti disclosed this when hundreds of well-wishers thronged Akure, the Ondo State capital, to celebrate him on his 94th birthday, an occasion that was also used to launch the nonagenarian’s autography titled “My Life, My Legacy (Service with Integrity and Excellence)

According to the Afenifere leader, the issue of insecurity which has continued unabated in most parts of the country as well as unemployment among other challenges seems to be threatening the unifying cord of the country.

While lamenting that government is not doing enough to solve the many issues, Pa Fasoranti appealed to those in the helms of affairs in the country to come to the rescue of the people.

The Afenifere Leader said: “At over 94 years I am still here with you because of the grace of God and even though as an individual I am fulfilled, I regret to say that all is not well with the country.

“No thanks to the insecurity of life and property, worsening unemployment of able-bodied citizens leading to all manners of crimes, threatening famine which is a conspiracy between mother nature and the ravaging of the land by ever surging marauders and so on.

“I call on all concerned to quickly arrest all these before they tear the country apart. Beloved countrymen, this is not the Nigeria of my, nay our, dreams.”

