Afenifere mourns Obiozor, describes him as a patriot, intellectual

The pan Yoruba socio- political organization, Afenifere, has described the late President- General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. Georgr Obiozor, as a patriot who placed his intellectual endowment to the service of humanity both at the global stage as well as within his country of origin.

This was contained in a tribute issued on behalf of Afenifere by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, made available to Saturday Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday. The Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma had, on Thursday night announced the passing away of a man who was a university lecturer, a diplomat and community leader of exemplary mien. Recalling his roles at different times as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Afenifere spokesman asserted that “in those various positions, Obiozor displayed admirable leadership skills, an inimitable scholarship and valuable diplomatese”.

Both at the time he served as the head of the NIIA and as the country’s envoy to the United States of America, Professor Obiozor gave account of himself as a consummate scholar, an intellectual, a diplomat and as a patriot. Ajayi went further to say that Afenifere leaders had cause to interact more closely with Obiozor through the instrumentality of the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) of which the late scholar was a co-leader.

