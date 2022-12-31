News

Afenifere mourns Obiozor, describes him as a patriot, intellectual

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The pan Yoruba socio- political organization, Afenifere, has described the late President- General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Prof. Georgr Obiozor, as a patriot who placed his intellectual endowment to the service of humanity both at the global stage as well as within his country of origin.

This was contained in a tribute issued on behalf of Afenifere by its National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, made available to Saturday Telegraph in Ibadan, Oyo State capital yesterday. The Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma had, on Thursday night announced the passing away of a man who was a university lecturer, a diplomat and community leader of exemplary mien. Recalling his roles at different times as Nigeria’s Ambassador to the United States of America, High Commissioner to the Republic of Cyprus, Ambassador to the State of Israel and former Director-General, of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Afenifere spokesman asserted that “in those various positions, Obiozor displayed admirable leadership skills, an inimitable scholarship and valuable diplomatese”.

Both at the time he served as the head of the NIIA and as the country’s envoy to the United States of America, Professor Obiozor gave account of himself as a consummate scholar, an intellectual, a diplomat and as a patriot. Ajayi went further to say that Afenifere leaders had cause to interact more closely with Obiozor through the instrumentality of the South and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) of which the late scholar was a co-leader.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bauchi Assembly passes bill for children’s access to education

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu

The Bauchi State House of Assembly yesterday passed a bill for children to have access to basic education in the state during the plenary which was presided over by the Deputy Speaker, Danlami Ahmed Kawule. Accordingly, the bill set aside penalties to any parent, husband or teacher who refuses to enrol any pupil or student […]
News

Actress urges parents to stop discrimination against girl child

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

Nollywood actress, Mrs Oluwabukola Awoyeni, has advised parents to stop discriminating among their children. Speaking at an event to mark the 2022 International Day of the Girl Child in Badagry, organized by Youth Artisan Foundation with the theme: ‘Our Time is Now, Our Right, Our Future,’ Awoyeni said every child is important and should not […]
News

Kuje Prison Attack: Security agents were over powered by terrorists’ superior weapons – FG confesses

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

…says some attackers killed, others escaped with bullet wounds …as Buhari directs review of nation’s security situation The Federal Government has admitted that the terrorists who attacked the Kuje Correction Centre, Abuja overpowered the security personnel at the facility because they had superior fire power. This was disclosed by the Minister of Police Affairs, Mohammed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica