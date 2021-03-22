Afenifere: Oduyoye expresses confidence in Adebanjo’s leadership

The emergence of foremost Awoist and lawyer, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, as the leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has been lauded as a positive development for the Yoruba race.

Former Minority Whip of the House of Representatives and Special Adviser on Strategy and Political Matters to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Hon. Babatunde Oduyoye, stated this yesterday in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen in Ibadan.

Oduyoye, who once served as national publicity secretary of the Afenifere, maintained that the choice of Adebanjo as Afenifere Leader was a step in the right direction for the Yoruba nation.

He added that the Yoruba people needed Adebanjo’s wealth of experience, versatility and unassailable courage at this point in its history.

According to Oduyoye, the challenges facing the South-West states and Yoruba nation as a whole in terms of leadership, insecurity, slow pace of economic development, among others, would only be surmounted with the vision and passion of individuals like Adebanjo, who has over the years made his “voice count at every moment that mattered the most.”

Oduyoye prayed for more strength and good health for Adebanjo, who he described as a worthy model and fearless

