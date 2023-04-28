Afenifere rejects 2023 census, asks Buhari to stop May headcount

The pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, has slammed the Federal Government for its insistence on conducting the National Housing and Population Census despite the situation in the country. The group also urged the judiciary to ensure that all petitions regarding the outcome of the February 25 presidential election are “timeously and justly resolved” before the end of President Muhammadu Buhari’s tenure. Afenifere said these in a communiqué by the leader Pa Ayo Adebanjo and General Secretary Sola Ebiseeni.

It said: “There is no compelling reason why the census must be held by the expiring Buhari administration and calls for all steps and preparations in that regard to be stopped forthwith. “Afenifere decries the most insensitive deployment of over N100 billion on this wasteful exercise as scandalous and an economic offence.”

It added: Afenifere bemoans the unthinkable insistence of the Buhari administration in conducting the 2023 National Census in spite of the objective realities which make such an important national exercise most inauspicious in timing and impossible in credible implementation. “Afenifere recalls that in a paper it presented at the National Consultative Forum on the 2023 Census held at the Banquet Hall, State House Abuja on the 11th of August 2022, it reiterated the imperative of census in national development, noting that the application and misuse of census data had been our bane as a country where we lie to ourselves and the world about our number indulging in laughable projections sometimes based on assumed and fixed percentage of population growth across different parts notwithstanding glaring variables. “It is in the light of the importance of credible exercise that, in the August 2022 Conference, we strongly advised against the conduct of the Census which, among other reasons, we said could not possibly hold in the same year of a general election. “That Afenifere is particularly bemused that government expects participation in headcount by citizens still incensed and distraught by the trauma of violence and brigandage of the elections or by those in IDP camps within their country in whose ancestral homes terrorists in occupation will now be counted as new indigenes.” The group said it would continue to insist that Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) won the election and all his endeavours in its realisation. Speaking on Buhari asking for forgiveness in the course of duty, Afenifere said the request was short in statesmanship which demands that such apologies be extended to all Nigerians who have been traumatised especially by the pervasive insecurity and marooned in an economic quagmire in the last eight years have rendered life most uninspiring, nasty, brutish and short. The group said: “It is rather shameful and painful that the President would celebrate, as achievement, the purported containment of insecurity in Abuja where the sovereignty of the nation has been wantonly challenged by terrorists routinely routing the presidential convoy, correctional centres attacked and emptied and some local governments in neighbouring Niger State in effective occupation by Boko Haram.”