Afenifere salutes judiciary on Sunday Igboho, aides’ verdicts

Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has praised the two Nigerian judges who delivered judgments on two cases involving the Yoruba activist, Mr. Sunday Adeyemo (Igboho) and his detained aides on Wednesday.

In a release signed by the organisation’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, Afenifere stated that “the verdicts given by Justices Oladiran Akintola and Obiora Egwaatu further reinforce our confidence in the judiciary”.

It would be recalled that Justice Oladiran Akintola of the State High Court in Ibadan and Justice Obiora Egwaatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, gave rulings in respect of Igboho and his aides respectively.

The verdict by Justice Akintola granted an ex-parte motion restraining the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) from arresting, intimidating, harassing and blocking bank accounts of Chief Sunday Adeyemo (aka Sunday Igboho). It also restraint the agency of government from freezing the accounts of the activist, and where this had been done, it must be de-frozen according to the ruling.

The verdict was given against the background of a fear that the federal government may be nursing the thought of arresting the activist who is presently on trial in Cotonou, Benin Republic.

In a similar vein, Justice Obiora Egwaatu of a Federal High Court, Abuja, same day, granted bails to the 12 aides of Sunday Igboho who were arrested on July 1, this year when officials of the Department of State Security (DSS) service invaded the Soka residence of the Yoruba nation agitator. Two persons were reportedly killed during the invasion.

