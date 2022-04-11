Afenifere tasks Buhari on promise to ‘clean the mess’ in Nigeria

The Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to translate his vow to ‘clean up the mess in Nigeria’ into reality.

The President, while receiving the new Executive Council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) in his Aso Rock office, Abuja, on Friday April 8, 2022, had restated this vow according to a statement signed by his media spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina.

In his words: “Having served as a military Head of State, and returned to politics to serve as a president, after losing three elections, I have seen the system of accountability in the country, and the mess to be cleaned up,” Buhari said.

The ICAN team was led by its new president, Mrs. Comfort Olu Eyitayo. In a press release by Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, the organisation commended President Buhari for admitting that there are undesirable situations in Nigeria that need “to be cleaned up”.

Afenifere however regretted that it took the President about seven years in office to appreciate ‘the mess’ that needs to be cleaned up in the country.

The body agreed with Mr. President that by the virtue of various positions he has held including being Head of State and the fact that he contested for the presidency before winning the fourth time ought to make President Buhari to do far better than what Nigerians have gotten so far from his administration.

Reports from various parts of the country posted an unprecedented level of insecurity, direct attacks on security formations and camps of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) as well as actual occupations of some areas by terrorists especially in the northern part of the country.

