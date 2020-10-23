Afenifere to Buhari: Arrest, prosecute soldiers involved in Lekki shootings

Wale Elegbede and Philip Nyam

Pan-Yoruba sociopolitical group, Afenifere, yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to arrest and prosecutes soldiers who allegedly fired shots at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki area of Lagos State on Tuesday night.

Afenifere also said it was pathetic that President Muhammadu Buhari had kept mute over the killings and not deemed it necessary to visit the scene or commiserate with those who lost dear ones in the incident.

In a statement issued by its leader, Pa Ayo Fasoranti, the group demanded to know through an international inquiry those who deployed those soldiers since the state governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, denied inviting them to Lagos.

Fasoranti denounced the high-level destruction that trailed the Lekki shootings, calling for a halt and appealed for calm, just as he noted that the group was not unawares of an attempt to cause ethnic divisions over what was going on.

He said: “Afenifere is in deep mourning over the Tuesday’s shooting of peaceful innocent protesters in Lekki by soldiers.

“Space, where Muslims prayed on Friday and Christians on Sunday, was turned to a bloody ground when the Nigerian state showed its bestiality. We mourn all the dead and commiserate with their families.

“We once again identify with the young ones in their just demands for a better society. “Mr Babajide Sanwo-0lu, the governor of Lagos State, has denied inviting solders to Lagos, we need to know who deployed them through an international inquiry.

“It is also pathetic that the president has kept mute over the situation and has not deemed it necessary to visit the scene or commiserate with those who lost dear ones.

“We appeal for calm and a halt to destruction. We are not unaware of the attempt to cause ethnic divisions over what is going on. We should be careful not to play into the hands of those who have exploited our peoples through divide and rule over the years.

“The unity of the oppressed is key at the moment and our peoples are enjoined to avoid any action that could be misinterpreted as solidarity is required at this moment.

“We demand the arrest and trial of all the men who have caused sorrow, tears and blood. “We cannot end this without once again calling for the immediate restructuring of Nigeria to avoid imminent collapse.

“We call on the governor of Lagos to show better humanity than the Federal Government by apologising over the incident to partly assuage feelings and show value for human lives. “Afenifere shall be at the forefront of seeking justice and will not relent in making all sacrifices to make Nigeria a proper federal state that can guarantee happiness for its people,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lagos State caucus in the House of Representatives has called for compensation for victims of police brutality and human rights abuses.

