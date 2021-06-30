Afenifere to Buhari: Initiate, transmit restructuring bill to NASS

The Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, yesterday called on President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate a bill on restructuring and transmit it to the National Assembly for the legislative processes. The group noted that Buhari should commence the process of the legal framework that would birth restructuring having shown that “he is now favourably disposed to restructuring.”

This was contained in a communiqué issued shortly after the meeting of Afenifere leaders, held at the Sanya-Ogbo, Ijebu Ode Ogun State country home of the Acting Leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo. The group, in the communiqué signed by the National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, insisted that Afenifere “strongly holds the position that restructuring should be done before the next elections in the country.” Afenifere lamented the worsening insecurity in the country, saying Nigeria “is bleeding in many parts,” owing terrorism, kidnapping, the herders/ farmers clashes and other insecurity challenges.

The group noted that the insecurity challenges have made establishment of state police inevitable, saying “security apparatus should be democratised to the local level.” The communiqué reads, “In view of the challenging situations we face, Afenifere calls for, and indeed is actually ready for meetings of stakeholders where the issues of restructuring, devolution of power and true federalism would be firmed up. The outcome of such deliberations is to be passed into law and be made operational immediately.

“It is a matter of interest that the President said that he is now favourably disposed to restructuring. We urge him to send a bill to the National Assembly on it immediately after the planned deliberations by the stakeholders in the country. “Afenifere strongly holds the position that the above, that is restructuring, should be done before the next elections in the country.

“In the meantime, every community must be at alert to realise that they must defend themselves from bandits who seem to have declared war on Nigeria.” The socio-political group also knocked the Federal Government’s position on the ban of open grazing as canvassed by the Southern Governors at Asaba, Delta State, recently.

