Afenifere to Buhari: Prosecute masterminds of Adeosun’s travails

Afenifere, the pan Yoruba socio-political group has blamed President Muhammadu Buhari for the travails of former Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, who was forced to resign from office over National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate saga.

 

The mainstream Yoruba organisation said Buhari should have protected Adeosun just as he stood behind the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Patani, when he was accused of being Islamic fundamentalist.

 

A statement signed by Babatunde Shinaba and Dr. Durojaiye Akindurire, on behalf of Afenife  re in Europe and United States of America, however, hailed judiciary for vindicating Adeosun over the NYSC certificate saga.

 

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court had ruled that Adeosun, being a British citizen, was not qualified to take part in the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) scheme as at the time she graduated at the age of 22.

 

The group said: “We have received, with much joy, the news that the Federal High Court, Abuja, has finally vindicated the former Minister in its ruling that under the 1979 constitution, non-citizens were not required to perform the NYSC.”

