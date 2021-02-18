Afenifere urges politicians to emulate Jakande

Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has called on politicians to emulate selfless service of the late former governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, describing the late former governor as the best in contemporary Nigeria in terms of good governance.

Afenifere scribe, Supo Shonibare said Jakande was not only transparent but selfless when he superintended the affairs of Lagos State. Speaking during Afenifere’s condolence visit to Jakande’s home in Lagos yesterday, Shonibare said the first executive governor of Lagos State governed the state without enriching himself in the course of superintending over the affairs of the state.

He said: “We are here to sympathize with Alhaja in appreciation of Alhaji Jakande’s contribution to governance showing by example transparency in governance and selfless governance without enriching himself in the courseof superintending over the affairs of Lagos State. “Alhaji Jakande dedicated his life to the collective good of the people of the state without enriching him, without seeing politics as a source of sustenance.”

