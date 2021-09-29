News

Afenifere wants Amotekun, Ebube Agu transformed into states’ police

The pan-Yoruba sociocultural group, Afenifere yesterday called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to give the necessary backings for the transformation of the South West Security Network, Amotekun and that of the South East counterpart, Ebube Agu into states’ Police Forces.

Afenifere insisted that Amotekun and Ebube Agu must be empowered by the Federal Government to end insecurity in the country. Thegroupmadethecallina communiqué issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, at the end of its monthly meeting, held at the house of theActingLeaderof thegroup, Chief Ayo Adebanjo in Sanya- Ogbo, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

According to Ajayi, the meeting was attended by members from the South West states as well as Kwara and Kogi states. Afenifere lamented that Nigeria was “fast descending into a state of anomie” and only the establishment of state police could nip the problem in the bud. ThegroupcalledonNigerianstoriseupanddefendthemselves against bandits who according to them had declared war against the nation. “We commend the steps taken by governors of the South West on the establishment of security networks like Amotekun and that of the South East on Ebube Agu.”

