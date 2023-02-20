News Top Stories

Afenifere Youths endorse Obi, promise to deliver 5m votes in S’West

Afenifere National Youth Council (ANYC) has endorsed the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi for president. The group called on Yoruba people to vote for Obi for equity and fairness.

Speaking at the endorsement meeting in Lagos yesterday, the National President of ANYC, Eniola Ojajuni, said it was the turn of the South East to produce the president, given that the North, South West and South South have had a shot.

According to him, Obi became ANYC’s choice because of his antecedent and clean records of uprightness and character when he was governor of Anambra State.

Ojajuni said: “Our target in Southwest is to give Peter Obi five million votes. We are doing this because we believe in a nation that works for every one of us. And that Peter Obi has what it takes to deliver Nigeria from this economic sabotage we have faced in the last eight years of APC administration.

“We stand in support of Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who two months ago endorsed the candidacy of Peter Obi. As the youth wing of Afenifere, we have to follow in the footsteps of our father by doing the same thing to make sure that come February 25, Peter Obi will emerge as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “We are here to endorse the candidate of the LP, Obi officially as the sole candidate for the Southwest youth wing.

It took us almost three months to reach the conclusions amongst 147 youth groups in Yoruba land, and today, we officially announce Obi and his running mate, Ahmed Datti as our sole candidate for the presidential election on Saturday.

“The reason why we endorsed Obi is that the former President Olusegun Obasanjo who is Yoruba has had his shot at the presidency, likewise former President Goodluck Jonathan who is from the South-south. Our current president Muhammadu Buhari is from the North.

It’s the turn of the Southeast to produce the presidency, for equity and justice.” Representing Obi at the programme, Chairman of Light Up Nigeria for Peter Obi, Anita Nana Okuribidoh, described Obi’s endorsement by the Afenifere youth as history being made. She said the endorsement shows that there is no more dichotomy in the country. “Obi foresees a unified country and if Afenifere, an organisation that we all see as Yoruba, particularly the youths council, it’s a bold step.

History is being made and we are happy about this. We know that together on February 25, we shall deliver Nigeria to the LP. Obi is light and he will dispel the darkness in the country.”

 

