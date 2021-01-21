News

AFEX Appoints Managing Director For Fair Trade Business Unit

AFEX Fair Trade will Support AFEX’s Mission to Reach One Million Farmers in Five Years

AFEX, Nigeria’s leading commodities market player, has announced Kamaldeen Raji’s appointment as the Managing Director, AFEX Fair Trade Limited (AFEX Fair Trade).

With this appointment, AFEX is doubling down on executing its vision of strengthening trade infrastructure for Nigeria’s commodities market, while providing support for smallholders farmers.

AFEX Fair Trade is one of the company’s business units, responsible for commodities trading and storage; providing extension services to farmers, and boosting their productivity and incomes. Through AFEX Fair Trade, farmers can have access to education, information and farm inputs to increase production and improve their livelihood. This will enhance smallholder farmer productivity and power trade within Africa and with the rest of the world.

Kamaldeen had previously served in Commercial Manager’s capacity for AFEX, overseeing all commercial partnerships with a focus to drive revenue activities and growth opportunities. As the Managing Director for AFEX Fair Trade, he will support the business unit’s goals to create inclusive, sustainable and efficient food systems for Africa, leading a team of experts to deploy solutions in productivity, storage and trade.

“AFEX has delivered on its promise for a working commodities exchange model for West Africa after six years of operations in Nigeria. I am excited to join the executive leadership to contribute to our next five years as a business.

“As I drive our strategy to reach one million farmers and expand our national storage capacity to 500,000 MT over the next five years, AFEX Fair Trade will build on the success of previous years,” said Kamaldeen Raji, Managing Director, AFEX Fair Trade.

Through AFEX Fair Trade, AFEX will continue to contribute to impact metrics that align with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 2, 5 and 8; no poverty, zero hunger, gender equality and decent work and economic growth. Africa needs fair trade to enable an exchange of value among stakeholders in the agriculture sector while creating an efficient agriculture value chain and addressing food security challenges. AFEX Fair Trade will deploy solutions to achieve this objective.

“I am delighted to have Kamaldeen stepping into the leadership at AFEX as the Managing Director of AFEX Fair Trade. This is in alignment with AFEX’s five-year strategy that consolidates the best aspects of our business into business units that will deliver impressive wins in trading, financing and market system development for Africa’s commodities market.” – said Ayodeji Balogun, CEO, AFEX.

One of AFEX’s goals is to support Africa’s food security system while promoting a fair exchange of value among players in agricultural value chains.

 

 

About AFEX

At AFEX we harness Africa’s commodities and talent to build shared wealth and prosperity. Our infrastructure and platform investments work to unlock capital to power a trust economy in Africa’s commodities markets. Since its inception in 2014, we have developed and deployed a viable commodities exchange model for the West African market, and are on track to impact one million producers; providing services in productivity and value capture and access to finance and markets. By deploying an efficient market system, we will facilitate trade with Africa worth over USD500 million in the next five years.

AFEX’s vision is to be the reference point for commodities in Africa. To achieve this goal, AFEX looks to introduce products that de-risk the sector, drive financial inclusion for rural communities, develop technology for data collection and market access, and enable capital deployment.

