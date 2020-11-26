AFEX Launches Fair Trade ETC, First Exchange Traded Commodity in Nigeria

To provide options for Commodity Investors

AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited (AFEX), Nigeria’s leading private commodity exchange company, has launched the Fair Trade ETC, the first Exchange Traded Commodity (ETC) product listed on the Exchange in Nigeria.

The Fair Trade ETC was launched alongside a series of new products and features on AFEX’s upgraded digital trading platform ComX. The App will enable Nigerians to invest in the commodity market seamlessly from their mobile device.

The Fair Trade ETC is a commodity bundle containing; soybean, maize and sorghum, in one contract. This enables investors to buy and trade commodities like shares, as well as enjoy a return on investment with lower risks. Investors can invest in a unit of the Fair Trade ETC and earn cumulative returns on the three commodities in the product.

“We developed the Exchange Traded Commodity product because we want to create a marketplace where investors of different investment risk appetites can participate in the commodities market through ComX,” said Ayodeji Balogun, Chief Executive Officer, AFEX Commodities Exchange.

He said “Trading through the new version of our digital commodity trading platform; ComX will lower many of the barriers that prevented some investors from investing in commodities – including market education, transaction costs, operational risks and product availability.”

In addition to the newly listed Fair Trade ETC, ComX also offers spot contracts on its platform; providing more options for investors to diversify their investment portfolio.

ComX will be an invaluable tool for institutional and retail investors, brokers, as well as smallholder farmers, who benefit from the finance unlocked through the Nigerian capital market. In addition to the Fair Trade ETC product, new features on ComX include trade insights, improved user and social experience, and an enhanced personalized guide. This latest version of the App also provides learning module features that educate users about the fundamentals of various commodities and the procedures involved in trading on the platform.

AFEX’s securitized commodities listed on the Exchange are regulated by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). AFEX is committed to creating access to the Nigerian commodity sector for potential investors and smallholder farmers.

About AFEX

Since its founding in 2014, AFEX Commodities Exchange Limited has developed and deployed a viable commodities exchange model for the West African market. AFEX has built a strong supply chain infrastructure to support the securitization of agricultural products.

AFEX operates 45 warehouses in Nigeria’s key grain-producing areas and accounts for 100,000 MT of total national storage capacity. Since 2014, the exchange has reached 106,000 farmers and traded 126,400 MT of commodities with a total turnover of NGN14.1 billion.

AFEX’s mission is to support Africa’s food security while promoting fair exchange of value among players in agricultural value chains. To achieve this goal, AFEX looks to drive financial inclusion for rural communities, develop technology for data collection and market access and introduce products that de-risk the sector and enable the deployment of capital.

