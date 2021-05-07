Business

AFEX to boost food security with derivatives market

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

AFEX commodity exchange Ltd has said that it plans, in the long term, to set up a derivatives market as part of its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s food security and promoting a fair exchange of value among players in the agricultural value chain.

 

The CEO, AFEX, Mr. Ayodeji Balogun, disclosed this at the unveiling of the company’s five-year impact report, on Tuesday. He noted that the company has indexes that track data and make information available to players in the agricultural value chain, adding: “We are going to set up a derivatives market in the long run.”

According to him, a key aspect of the company’s activities, since it commenced operations in 2014, “is unlocking capital for Nigeria’s commodities market, by deploying a robust market infrastructure, and technology to drive financial inclusion and alternative investment opportunities.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Poor policies, taxation clog national fleet development

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

Four years after it was established, the National Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) is making a new move after its first failure to set up a national fleet, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Twenty-four years after the demise of the Nigerian National Shipping Line (NNSL), the National Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) is struggling to float a national carrier […]
Business

NNPC: Reports alleging Corporation’s financial strait’s fake

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has clarified that the revenue projection contained in the letter to the accountant general of the federation being cited in the media pertains only to the federation revenue stream being managed by the Corporation and not a reflection of the overall financial performance of the Corporation.   A press […]
Business

Wema Bank hosts webinar to mark IWD 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Wema Bank Plc., through its female proposition, Sara by Wema, will also mark this year’s International Women’s Day (IWD) with a webinar today, Friday, March 12, by 10.00 am. The 90 minutes event themed, “Challenge Today for an Equal Tomorrow” will have key industry experts and leading female corporate policy influencers in the Nigerian financial, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica