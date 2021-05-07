AFEX commodity exchange Ltd has said that it plans, in the long term, to set up a derivatives market as part of its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s food security and promoting a fair exchange of value among players in the agricultural value chain. The CEO, AFEX, Mr. Ayodeji Balogun, disclosed this at the unveiling of the company’s five-year impact report, on Tuesday.
He noted that the company has indexes that track data and make information available to players in the agricultural value chain, adding: “We are going to set up a derivatives market in the long run.” According to him, a key aspect of the company’s activities, since it commenced operations in 2014, “is unlocking capital for Nigeria’s commodities market, by deploying a robust market infrastructure, and technology to drive financial inclusion and alternative investment opportunities.”
AFEX to boost food security with derivatives market
AFEX commodity exchange Ltd has said that it plans, in the long term, to set up a derivatives market as part of its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s food security and promoting a fair exchange of value among players in the agricultural value chain. The CEO, AFEX, Mr. Ayodeji Balogun, disclosed this at the unveiling of the company’s five-year impact report, on Tuesday.