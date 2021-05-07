Business

AFEX to boost food security with derivatives market

AFEX commodity exchange Ltd has said that it plans, in the long term, to set up a derivatives market as part of its commitment to supporting Nigeria’s food security and promoting a fair exchange of value among players in the agricultural value chain. The CEO, AFEX, Mr. Ayodeji Balogun, disclosed this at the unveiling of the company’s five-year impact report, on Tuesday.
He noted that the company has indexes that track data and make information available to players in the agricultural value chain, adding: “We are going to set up a derivatives market in the long run.” According to him, a key aspect of the company’s activities, since it commenced operations in 2014, “is unlocking capital for Nigeria’s commodities market, by deploying a robust market infrastructure, and technology to drive financial inclusion and alternative investment opportunities.”

